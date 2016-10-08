Horizon Academy students shine at Abacus competition

NASHIK: Ideal Play Abacus Indian Pvt. Ltd. organised the state level competition 2016 recently.

The students of Horizon Academy Meet Deore (Grade VIII) secured 2nd prize in second level Abacus competition, whereas Hiral Deore (Grade IV) bagged second prize in first level of Abacus competition.

Achievers were awarded with trophies and certificates. Principal Kumudini Bangera and headmistress Jyothi Samanta congratulated the students for this endeavour.

The management of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj congratulated achievers and the staff for developing mathematical skills and interest among students.