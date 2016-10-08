Nashik: As per directives of the Supreme Court, orders have been issued to remove illegal shrines.

Accordingly, the district administration had fixed policy regarding making construction of illegal shrines illegal, to regularise it and to relocate them and conducted the survey of illegal shrines.

There were 4624 illegal shrines in the district. Out of these, 4590 shrines have been regularised, whereas 11 shrines are on the radar.

Orders to take action about this were issued to sub-divisional officials.

Social activist Bhagwanji Rayani had filed a petition in Mumbai High Court regarding illegal shrines. HC gave its final verdict on Saturday.

Powers to take action have been given to the Municipal Commissioner and at district level to the District Collector.

The High Court also instructed that the Police Commissioner should provide security to avert law and order problem while raising the illegal shrines.

District administration took action over this earlier. It took information about reality from those who have ownership of the shrines. Municipal Corporation got information about illegal and legal shrines due to this.

4624 shrines that were existed before 2009 in the district have been recorded. Out of these, 4590 have been regularised after survey, whereas 20 shrines have been razed. Two shrines have been relocated.

Currently, there are 11 illegal shrines in the district and orders have been issued to the sub-divisional officials to take proper action about them.