Political stalwarts join Shiv Sena

Nashik: On the backdrop of upcoming Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samitis, Municipal Corporation and town council chief elections, political happenings in the district have gathered momentum.

Some office bearers from Nationalist Congress Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena preferred to join Shiv Sena yesterday.

A former MLA, town council chief, deputy town council chiefs, corporators, ZP members, sarpanch, deputy sarpanch and other office bearers tied ‘Shiv Bandhan’ on their wrists in presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray welcomed all and tied the Shiv Bandhan on their wrists.

Former MLA Kashinath Mengal, ZP member Sushila Mengal, Panchayat Samiti chairperson Gopal Lahange, Panchayat Samiti member Haridas Lohkare, former NMC corporators Amol Jadhav and Gokul Pingale, Deepak Handge, ZP member Somnath Phadol (Girnare), MNS’ Nandu Warade and some sarpanches and deputy sarpanches joined the Shiv Sena.

Former town council chief of Nandgaon Rajesh Kavde, former deputy town council chief Sunil Jadhav, former corporator Balasaheb Rautrai, Mukund Kharote, P B Kaka Dusane, former ZP member Prakash Dandgavhal, Malegaon sarpanch Kunal Aher, former deputy council chief of Manmad Sainath Gidge and other office bearers also entered the Shiv Sena.

Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse, MP Hemant Godse, district liaison chief MLA Ajay Choudhari, former Minister Babanrao Gholap, MLA Yogesh Gholap and other Shiv Sena office bearers were also present.