NMC election: Picture to become clear today

Nashik: The draw of lots to decide reservations for the first phase in next year’s civic elections for Nashik Municipal Corporation will be held in Kalidas auditorium today (Oct. 7) at 11 am.

Reservations for 122 seats in 31 wards will be declared. In addition, new ward structure will also be declared today.

The State Election Commission had announced that it would hold municipal elections in 11 Municipal Corporations in the state in Feb-March 2017.

NMC is among them. Reservations for 29 wards having four seats each and two wards having two seats each, amounting to total 122 seats in 31 wards will be declared through a draw of lots.

Among them will be seats which will be reserved for scheduled castes, tribes category, other backward class category and women category.

The political scene in Nashik city will also become clear after this draw of lots. The future of established corporators will become clear too.

Considering rush of citizens, one projector screen will be installed at internal parking of the Kalidas auditorium, whereas another will be installed on B D Bhalekar ground to telecast live the proceedings of the draw of lots. In addition, the live telecast of the proceedings will be shown on the projector screen on the stage and two other projector screens in the auditorium.

3/4th area of Bhalekar ground has been reserved for parking, whereas seating arrangement for citizens has been made in the remaining area.

Barring officials and personnel who have been appointed for the proceedings, no one will be allowed on the stage and at other areas. Some seats have been reserved for mediapersons.