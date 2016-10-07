Railways reduces travel insurance to just one paisa from 92 paise

New Delhi: In a “Diwali bonanza” ahead of the festival, rail passengers can now avail travel insurance scheme at just one paisa from today (Friday).

The optional travel insurance scheme for train passengers will be available at a token price of just one paisa instead of 92 paisa from October 7.

Enthused by the burgeoning number of rail travellers opting for the scheme since its launch on September 1, IRCTC said yesterday that it has reduced the premium amount to one paisa from the 92 paise, albeit for a temporary period.

The reduced premium cost will be valid for all tickets booked up till October 31, 2016 under the scheme offered by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

“We have decided to implement the reduced price for the optional travel insurance scheme with immediate effect.

It is a special promotional measure and the idea is to facilitate more and more rail travellers avail this scheme,” IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director A K Manocha said, adding “It is a Diwali bonanza for our patrons.”

Manocha informed that 1,20,87,625 train passengers had opted for the scheme till 8 am yesterday.

The scheme which was introduced on September 1 this year had found acceptance with one crore passengers till September 29.

“The optional insurance scheme is a passenger-friendly measure, and the way it is being opted for by rail travellers is a proof of its growing popularity,” Manocha pointed out. The facility, which was announced in the Railway Budget 2016-17, allows a travelling passenger to get an insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh on booking a train ticket on the IRCTC’s portal.

It offers travellers or their families compensation of up to Rs 10 lakh in the event of death or permanent total disability, Rs 7.5 lakh for permanent partial disability, up to Rs 2 lakh for hospitalisation expenses and Rs 10,000 for transportation of mortal remains in the event of death or injury from a train accident or other untoward incident, including terrorist attacks, dacoity, rioting, shoot-out or arson, as well as for short termination, diverted route and Vikalp trains.