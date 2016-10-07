Cleanliness Drive held at CST, Mumbai

MUMBAI: Under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), various cleanliness activities were organised at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai on 2.10.2016 on birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Shri Akhil Agarwal, GM; Shri A. K. Shrivastava, Addl GM; Shri R. D. Sharma, Chief Commercial Manager; Shri Bhushan Patil, Chief Mechanical Engineer; Dr. Shyam Sunder, Chief Medical Director; Shri Rajeev Agarwal, Chief Electrical Engineer; Shri Ravindra Goyal, DRM; Shri Vinit Kumar, Secretary and Shri Narendra A Patil, CPRO, Central Railway participated in the cleanliness drive.

500 railway staff, RPF staff, Cultural Academy and Central Railway Scouts & Guides and 3500 volunteers from Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation also participated in the cleanliness drive. Cultural Academy and Scouts & Guides presented small skit plays on cleanliness.