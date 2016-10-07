Amagi launches India’s first online platform to plan, buy and target ads on national TV

Mumbai: Amagi Media Labs, India’s leading targeted-advertisement solutions firm, has announced the release of a first-of-its-kind targeted media planning and ad buying platform for television ad spots.

The portal has been named AmagiMIX, and it aims to cater to the needs of small and medium businesses who wish to move beyond print, radio or digital media to advertise their brands to larger audience sets via television.

Advertisers who are familiar with online ad-managers will find it easy to navigate within the AmagiMIX portal to create and launch high-visibility campaigns on Television.

Amagi’s primary line of business has been in the geo-targeted advertisement sector, prompting more than 3000 small and medium businesses and 2500+ big brands to choose the Amagi platform for various cost-effective targeting needs, including but not limited to sales boosts in priority markets, new product launches, test marketing initiatives, dealership promotions, etc.

Now, AmagiMIX combines the trust, transparency and targeting benefits of Amagi’s India Ad Network into an easy-to-navigate user interface, allowing users to select their target audiences, allocate their budget, choose an appropriate campaign duration and receive an optimized media plan suggestion completely online.

The tool offering over 50 national and regional channels allows users to easily edit the pre-suggested plan and to customize individual channel-ad-spot numbers to suit their budgetary and targeting requirements.

“TV’s popularity is growing in India. Overall average time spent watching TV as well as viewership of TV is growing.

In our internal survey done recently on a sample of SME advertisers to check their readiness of online media buying.

56% of them prefer TV as a mode of advertising but 65% of them shy away from advertising on TV because of cost and 30% because of lack of knowledge of TV advertising process and difficulty in finding a trusted media agency.

With Amagi MIX we are trying to address the above paint point and attempting to make TV advertising easy and affordable,” said, Baskar Subramanaian, Co-Founder Amagi Media Labs.

The tool provides for a host of easy payment options. Users can choose to either pay online in full, or partially (via their Credit/Debit cards or through Netbanking), or leverage an NEFT/RTGS transfer for added security. Lastly, users can opt to pay a partial booking amount online and pay the remaining amount via Cheque/Bank Transfer.

The launch coincides with Amagi’s new Television Commercial, titled ‘Yaari Yaari’ which has gone on air across Amagi’s vast channel bouquet to educate TV audiences about the viability of the tool. A departure from standard marketing procedure, the entire TVC has been scripted, conceptualized, financed, shot, produced and edited in-house at Amagi.