Candidature to those working honestly: Kadam

Nashik: The elections for more than 200 Municipal Councils, 15 Zilla Parishads, Municipal Corporations and graduate constituencies will take place across the state in the span of upcoming three months.

On this backdrop, meetings are being organised at divisional, district and taluka level. Priority will be given to those candidates of Youth Congress who are working honestly.

Considering this everyone should get back to work with vigour, urged Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Vishwajit Kadam.

A divisional meeting of Youth Congress was organised at Congress Bhavan. Kadam was speaking while holding discussions with those who were present.

Maharashtra region in-charge Rutwik Joshi, regional general secretary Hemlata Patil, Satyajit Tambe, Dr. Sujay Vikhe-Patil, city chief Sharad Aher, Shobha Bachhav, Rahul Dive, presidents of Lok Sabha and state assembly constituencies in the division and office bearers were present.

Kadam stated that on the backdrop of upcoming elections, Congress has started preparations. More priority will be given to young activists.

This picture will be clear after draw of lots and decision to give ticket will be taken then. 65% candidature was given to youths in previous local body elections.

Many remained true to the trust, but that time number of Congress MLAs and MPs was higher. The situation has changed now.

If one consider Nashik division only, Congress has only 7 MLAs out of 48 MLAs and has no MP. More efforts will need to be taken this time, he added and urged that activists should take part in happy and sad moments of the people to regain their confidence again.

Increase use of social media for campaigning, but should not misuse it like BJP. It gave many assurances through the social media during Lok Sabha elections.

They had elected on the basis of them, but it failed to fulfill them. Instead, there are increase in communal and irresponsible statements, said Vishwajit Kadam.

Satyajit Tambe stated that get back to the work to retain the seat of state Legislative Council which Congress won in 2009.

For this use societies and activists. Make registration of minimum 2000 new voters from every taluka.

A fund of Rs. 1 crore from the fund of Rs. 2 crore from MLC fund will be spent on the works suggested by Congress office bearers, he informed.

While providing his guidance Dr. Sujay Vikhe-Patil said that there is a need to give more attention at those places which have no Congress people’s representatives.

He urged to increase party’s strength through boothwise planning to register new graduates. City chief Sharad Aher, Dr. Shobha Bachhav, Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, Akash Chhajed and Sachin Kothawade also provided their guidance.

‘Role of Youth Cong is important’

The role of Youth Congress will become important to bring back glory days again to Congress through upcoming local body and graduate constituency elections. Activists should need to work 24/7 for registration of graduates and campaigning.

If Congress emerges winner in local body elections, there will be positive atmosphere for next elections, confided Maharashtra Congress in-charge Rutwik Joshi.