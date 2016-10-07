Amendment in atrocity act is impossible: Gholap

Nashik: “The demand to make amendments in the atrocity act through organisation of Maratha Morchas across the state does not look proper.

This is the cover given by Constitution for protection of scheduled castes and tribes. Following the amendment in 1995, this act became more lax. I feel that there is no scope for any type of amendment in it,” confided former Social Justice Minister Babanrao Gholap while speaking to daily Deshdoot.

When asked on the backdrop of current demand to make amendment in the atrocity act, Gholap stated that this act is important for neglected and deprived sections of the society.

He said that government should provide serious attention to the demands being made through the march by Maratha community. Prepare a powerful chargesheet to ensure capital punishment for accused involved in Kopardi gangrape.

In addition, Maratha community has lagged behind in educational, social and financial sectors since last some years.

Considering this reservation should be given for this community. Government should remove lacunae for this.

The atrocity act is a subject which falls under jurisdiction of the central government. State government cannot interfere in it due to this, he added.

“As it is mandatory to assess truth through high level officials of concerned police stations while filing the case under the atrocity act, decision is given after assessing the truth.

Suspects have not arrested immediately after filing of the case by complainant. I held discussions with Maratha leaders about this,” Gholap informed.

If anyone is misusing this act, it is the responsibility of the state government to prevent him and it should take efforts for this, he stated further.