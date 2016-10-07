It is duty of every Indian to fight with terrorism: Kad

New Nashik: “It is the duty all of us to ensure that sacrifice by the jawans who got martyred in the terrorist attack should not go waste.

Everyone should remain alert to fight against terrorism and while doing this ensure that navratrotsav should pass peacefully to pay tributes to the martyrs, urged senior police inspector of Ambad police station Madhukar Kad.

On the backdrop of ongoing navratrotsav a meeting of navratrotsav mandals was conducted in Ambad police station. Kad was speaking while providing his guidance in the meeting.

“We are safe in our country because our Jawans are protecting our boundaries 24/7. We are celebrating our festivals happily only because of them. Every Indian should be aware about the sacrifice by them,” he stated.

PSI Sanjay Bamble and Ravindra Sahare also provided their guidance to office bearers of the mitra mandals. Instructions were issued for smooth conduct of the navratrotsav.

The office bearers of the mitra mandals tabled their complaints. Police informed that proper action will be taken over them. Police personnel Sachin Suple, Bapu Dev, Prashant Nagre and Ramesh Shimpi were also present.

Meanwhile, ACP Atul Zende urged to install CCTVs for safety of women and girls during the navratrotsav. Responding to this, many mandals have installed the CCTVs.

Siddhivinayak mitra mandal at Upendranagar have installed the CCTVs in its area. It will help police in maintaining the security, stated Kad.