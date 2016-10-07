Libraries should give emphasis to technology: Sarkar

Nashik: Public libraries should give emphasis on technology use to attract next generation to the libraries and to make the library movement more expansive, urged deputy director of Raja Ram Mohan Roy Pratishthan Somen Sarkar.

He was speaking during inauguration of the workshop, organised jointly by Maharashtra state library directorate, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Pratishthan Kolkata and office of the district library officer. Deputy director of state government higher and technical department P M Takte, director (library) Kiran Dhandore, zonal officer of the Pratishthan Anant Wagh, district information officer Dr. Kiran Moghe, district treasury officer Vilas Gangurde, Dr. R S Balekar, Deepanjan Chatterjee and district library officer Sachin Jopule were present.

Sarkar stated that there is digital revolution in every sector of life. Libraries should increase the use of this technology.

It is especially necessary to provide books in digital format and facility for the readers from next generation.

Central government’s cultural department is preparing national virtual library and model library, training and guidance and survey about condition of today’s libraries. In this way efforts are on at four levels to empower the libraries, he informed.

The role of public libraries is important in imbibing reading culture and it is needed that those working in this sector should take information about new changes, said Sarkar.

Deputy director of higher and technical department P M Takte stated that if libraries work with certain objective, it is possible to face the changes successfully.

Government is implementing various schemes for empowerment of the libraries. If libraries maintain healthy competition among them, readers will be benefitted by this and they will play valuable role in creation of knowledgeable generation, he confided.

Director (library) Kiran Dhandore said that libraries should change with the age. Directorate of library will provide the digital facility to 43 government libraries in first phase Wi-fi, e-books, e-newspapers, e-kindle and computer facilities will be provided. Assistance will be provided then to digitise ‘A’ and ‘B’ grade libraries. Directorate is taking efforts to resolve all problems of the libraries, he informed.

Libraries should provide more good facilities to the readers, Dhandore hopes. Organisation of the workshops has been started from Ratnagiri and workshops have been organised in 35 districts, he informed.

A booklet giving information about various schemes related to libraries was released by those prominent personalities who were present.