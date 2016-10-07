Kaya Kalp Yojana: District hospital selected among first 5 hospitals

Nashik : The Nashik district civil hospital has been selected in first five hospitals in the state under state government’s Kaya Kalp Yojana.

It will get one prize certainly. The special committee will inspect the district hospital for first three numbers.

The government hospitals from Wardha, Nandurbar, Pune and Buldhana are also among the first five.

Discussions are rife that Nashik’s district hospital has topped other hospitals with highest marks and it is likely to get first prize.

The three-member state level committee had inspected the district government hospital on October 1.

This committee had praised the works done under the Kaya Kalp Yojana in the hospital. It also inspected sub-district hospitals and rural hospitals at Niphad, Yeola, Chandwad, Ghoti, Deola, Abhona, Kalvan, Nandgaon and Umrana.

The committee also took information about cleanliness, trainee employees and facilities and services being given to the patients in the hospital, stock of medicines and its registrations.