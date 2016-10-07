Horizonites shine in skating c’ships

NASHIK: Students of Horizon Academy excelled in the Kala Krida Khelotsav organised by the Rotary Club of Malegaon at Malegaon Camp.

Seven students of Horizon Academy participated in the skating competition under different age categories.

All students performed well and achieved success in the competition.

Four students received gold medal and certificates. Durvesh Patil (Std. IX) under 15 age group – quad skates, Pravan Choudhary (Std. VII) under 13 age group – Inline skates, Ishan Patil (Std. VI) U-10 age group – quad skates, Rohan Sahare (Std.VIII) U-13 age group.

One silver medal, Kaustubh More (Std.V) quad skates while two bronze medals bagged by Aditya Shinde (Std.VI) and Sumit Ugale (Std. VI) respectively.

All the achievers received certificates and medals. Principal Kumudini Bangera, Headmistress Jyothi Samanta and staff have congratulated all the achievers.

The management of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj appreciated the skilful physical development of the students and congratulated the achievers.