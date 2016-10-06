Batch of 237 PSIs inducted into Maha Police force

Nashik : The 114th batch of Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA) comprising a total of 237 police sub-inspectors passed out of the academy here yesterday.

As many as 180 officials from a total of 6 platoons took part in the parade led by Parade Commander Tushar Shahu Ikke and second commander Jayesh Jayant Kulkarni.

Chief guest Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Satish Mathur while reviewing the passing out parade of the batch exuded confidence that the young officers will face challenges in their work with aplomb and fulfil the expectation of the government and people.

“The MPA will achieve the standard of National Defence Academy (NDA) as the state government has given autonomy to the academy.

The government has also sanctioned 30 per cent incentive and a facility of video conferencing to the trainee officers,” said DGP Mathur.

The 237 sub-inspectors included highly qualified 183 male and 54 female officers, some of them possessing degrees in graduation, post-graduation, MBA, doctorate, engineering and chemistry.

Kalpeshkumar Chavan from Jalgaon district was adjudged as the best cadet of the batch and was honoured with the ‘Sword of Honour’.

The cadets, belonging to different parts of the state, completed the 12 months’ training, including law, detection of crimes, finger print science, forensic science and cyber crime.

They will be posted at different places in the Maharashtra police force. Mathur also presented prizes to cadets those who stood first in various subjects during the training.

The cadets on the occasion presented a disciplined passing out parade before the chief guest. Additional DGP S Jagannathan, Special IG (Nashik range) Vinoy Choubey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, Superintendent of Police Ankush Shinde and public prosecutor (Nashik district) Adv Ajay Misar, MPA director Naval Bajaj apart from Mayor Ashok Murtadak were also present on the occasion.