Sule warns of agitation if Kopardi rape accused are not chargesheeted

Nashik: NCP MP Supriya Sule yesterday warned that her party would take to the streets if the Maharashtra government did not ensure the filing of a chargesheet against the accused in Kopardi gangrape case.

“NCP activists will come on to the roads to provide justice to the victim’s family, if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis fails to take steps to ensure that a chargesheet is filed in the case within two/three days,” she said here.

Sule was addressing a meeting of NCP office bearers, corporators and activists at the party office yesterday after taking a review of the preparations for the forthcoming elections to Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in the district.

The NCP leader said that during Fadanvis’ visit to Kopardi in Ahmednagar district, he had assured that the chargesheet would be filed within a month.

“But months have passed and no chargesheet has been filed in the case so far,” she said.

In July, a 15-year-old girl was brutally raped at Kopardi village, allegedly by three men who inflicted injuries all over her body and broke her limbs before throttling her.

The incident sparked outrage as well as a political slugfest, with the Congress demanding Fadnavis’ resignation on “moral grounds”.

The Maratha community, a dominant force in Maharashtra politics, has been taking out silent marches in various towns in the state over the last one month following the rape and murder of the girl. The victim was from the Maratha community, while the culprits are Dalits.