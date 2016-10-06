Krishna carries out rehearsal for tomorrow’s draw of lots

Nashik: A rehearsal for draw of lots to decide reservations for the first phase in next year’s civic body elections for Nashik Municipal Corporation was held at Kalidas Kalamandir here yesterday morning in the principal presence of municipal commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

The actual draw of lots however will be held tomorrow (Friday, Oct 7) at 11 am in Kalidas auditorium. Reservations for 122 seats in 31 wards will be declared in it.

For the convenience of the people, a projector will be installed so the reservation process can be observed.