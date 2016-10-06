NEW DELHI: It was yet another achievement for the Ryan International Group of Institutions when its Managing Director, Madam Grace Pinto was bestowed upon the prestigious “Excellence Award” for her invaluable contribution towards elderly people of the society on the International Day of the older persons organized by the HelpAge India at NewDelhi.

The award was presented by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MoS of Prime Minister’s Office, Government of India.

The august gathering was addressed by union minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh who applauded Madam Grace Pinto’s continuous effort in strengthening the living standard of the elderly people in association with the HelpAge India.

Speaking on the occasion Madam Grace Pinto said, ”We are grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for this honour and are thankful to all our parents, staff and students for their support and generosity towards this noble cause of the elderly of our society.”

The Chairman, HelpAgeIndia, Mr.Amal Gangulialso lauded and acknowledged the contribution made by the Ryan Group under the leadership of Madam Grace Pinto.