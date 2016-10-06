‘Efforts on to bring defence industry projects to Nashik’

Satpur: Union minister of state for defence Dr Subhash Bhamre disclosed his future plans for Nashik industries stating that the government was making all-out efforts to bring key projects from the field of defence to Nashik due to its intimacy to business-friendly environment.

“We are trying to establish defence-related projects including ordnance factories, fighter helicopter, public sector units (PSUs) etc in Nashik,” Dr Bhamre said adding that “planning has already been done to develop Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in Nashik.”

The union minister was addressing a joint meeting of Nashik Engineering Cluster (NEC) and Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA) held at the NEC auditorium here. MLA Dr Narendra Pawar (Kalyan-Dombivli), NIMA president H S Banerjee and NEC president Narendra Goliya were present on the dais.

“The FGFA is an ambitious project being jointly developed by Russia and India at Nashik and Bengaluru.

The design, development and production of the fighter aircraft will be done at Nashik which will create ample opportunities for spare parts manufacturing sector,” the union minister added.

NICE president Vikram Sarda, MACCIA senior vice president Santosh Mandlecha, AIMA president Rajendra Ahire, NIPM president J K Shinde, Citizen Forum president Sunil Bhaibhang, NIMA former president Sanjeev Narang, vice president Mangesh Patankar, general secretary Uday Kharote, Narendra Birar, Pradeep Peshkar, Ramesh Pawar, Tushar Patwardhan, Sanjay Sonawane, Suresh Patil, Ramhari Sambherao, Rajesh Darade, Varun Talwar and Babarao Chaure were present among the prominent personalities from business, trade and industry arena.