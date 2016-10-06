Deshdoot’s unique ‘Dnyandoot Coupon’ competition begins

Nashik Road: Thinking differently, the leading daily, Deshdoot has organised a 3-month long unique competition – ‘Dnyandoot Coupon’ – exclusively for the students of a local school, Shri Jairambhai High School, here.

Interestingly, implementing its novel concept, the prizes which include a cycle, tab, school bag and tiffin box too were handed over to school headmaster D S Mahamine prior to the start of the competition delighting the school management and students.

Nashik Road office head of daily Deshdoot, Parag Puranik, Vishal Jamdhade, Vilas Gaikwad and Santosh Bhavsar apart from school dy head master Sachin Pawar were present among a large number of students, teaching and non-teaching faculty members.

“The students should participate in large numbers and grab an opportunity to win maximum prizes,” urged school headmaster Mahamine adding “the competition ‘Dnyandoot Coupon’, organised by daily Deshdoot is very transparent and inspiring from students’ point of view.”

The competition based on a novel theme ‘Prizes first, competition later’ has begun yesterday (October 5) with the prime objective of encouraging inherent qualities among students and expanding their knowledge base.

As per the rules framed for the competition as many as 90 coupons would be published in daily Deshdoot during the competition period.

The participating students will have to collect a total of 80 coupons and paste it on a notebook before submitting the same to the school.

The draw of lots would be held for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and consolation prizes in a transparent manner, apprised Puranik.