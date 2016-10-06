Crucial meet of Cantt officials likely on Oct 14

Deolali Camp: A crucial meeting to be participated by senior officials of 7 Cantonment boards across Maharashtra including Deolali Cantonment Board (DCB) is likely to be held on October 14 to chalk out strategies on the inclusion of these boards in the Maharashtra Finance Commission.

The meeting which was scheduled to be held in the first week of October was postponed due to prevailing war-like situation in the country and is most likely to be held on October 14 in Delhi, disclosed union minister of state for defence Dr Subhash Bhamre while interacting with MP Hemant Godse at the government guest house in Nashik.

The inclusion of Cantt boards in the state finance commission will pave the way for all-inclusive development of the cantonments.

VPs and CEOs of all the 7 cantonments will attend the meet, reports added.

Meanwhile, Girish More, son of spiritual leader ‘Gurumauli’ Annasaheb More has formally invited union minister Dr Bhamre for an agro festival to be held in Nashik between January 25 and Jan 29 next year.