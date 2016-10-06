‘MVP, a leading institution in Maharashtra’

Nashik: Showering praises on the century-old education institute, Union minister of state for defence Dr Subhash Bhamre said that Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj is one of the leading institutions in Maharashtra contributing immensely in the field of education with an aim to impart education to every section of the society.

Dr Bhamre was interacting with prominent personalities from the field of education while launching CT Scan system at Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College and inaugurating a new building of the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences. MVP chairperson Adv Nitin Thakare, general secretary Neelima Pawar, MLA Narendra Patil, MLA Seema Hiray, former MLA Vasant Gite, Laxman Savji, Dr Prashant Patil and Dr Sunil Dhikale were present on the dais.

The union minister further said that he has been attentive and sensitive to the problems facing North Maharashtra.

General secretary Neelima Pawar, Adv Thakare and dean Dr Mrunal Patil among others expressed their views.

On the occasion, a student Anish Maini performed a patriotic song ‘Aye mere watan ke logon’ in the memory of Uri martyrs.

Dignitaries from diverse field including Dr Vishram Nikam, Ambadas Bankar, Krishnaji Bhagat, Bhausaheb Khatale, Dr Tushar Nikam, Bhausaheb Patil, Namdeorao Godse, Prof R D Darekar and Prof Nanasaheb Patil were present in large numbers.