‘End dependency of brain damaged patients’

Nashik: Your brain is the most important tool in your ownership, which responds ‘here and now’ to all types of stimuli internal as well as external.

Get empowered to end the dependency and become self-reliant with Vasa Concept, thus expressed Dr Rajul Vasa.

Under the flagship of Bharat Vikas Parishad, Nasik, a RVF centre dedicated to empower the brain damaged patients had organised a special camp on the eve of World Cerebral Palsy Day.

Program was compered by Anita Dagade-Jain. Aparna Rathi gave complete information about Nasik Centre activities. Dr Vasa on this occasion planted a tree.

For the first time at Nasik centre, a foreign patient, Mr Kaj Virtanen from Finland has come to take Vasa therapy and few more patients are expected in near future.

Sarita Kalwit and Swardhuni Vipra coodinated the total event.

Dr Sandip Bhanose, Dr Dhatrak, Shekhar Gade, Sahil Kallar, Ravi Pathare, Vishnu Pradhan, Lalit Sonar, Yogesh Choudhari, Das and many parents were present on this occasion.