Ebenezer Int’l connects to characters, authors for their “ReadWriteThink” program

Nashik :Ebenezerites got into the reading mode as they participated enthusiastically for literature week.

The programme kick started with DEAR time- where all Ebenezerites ‘Dropped Everything And Read’ together at the same time.

The readers created their own reading class libraries and chose books of their choice to read. They continued to read their books and wrote book reports and book reviews.

Mystery readers visited their classes to read to them and got them interested in different genres of literature.

Ms Zahabiya Kapasi (Language Trainer) visited the school as a guest reader and took the students to the world of folktales. Ms Zahabiya helped pre-schoolers to regale stories.

She watched as the little ones sequenced their story and then watched them perform their own sequenced story with their puppets.

The puppet theatre brought alive the acting and narration skills of the young children.

Skype sessions with leading authors helped learners gain insight into the life of an author.

They had interactive sessions during which questions on story writing and oratory skills were discussed.

The learners took part in a Book Cover Design Competition. They designed their own book covers for books their choice.

They used their imagination and skills of illustration to create the front cover.

The learners took part in ‘Character Day’ and all sorts of mythological , folktale and legendary characters filled the campus.

‘‘Bringing books to life and making reading an integral part of their learning,’’ is what language teacher Ms Vineeta Roberts expressed about Character Day.

Young students visited libraries and explored books to prepare themselves for the event.

“I’ve discovered the world of Greek mythology,” said fifth grader Ms AarnaGanore as she researched mythological characters.

The ‘READWRITETHI- NK’ program had the students immersed in the world of books and literature.

Thus, learning the fun way was achieved at the event. For many children , it was all about connecting with characters and authors they could relate to.

The children got invested in reading as they lent their voice to their favourite characters.

They gained insight into different forms of literature, they learnt about cultures across the world and enhanced their oratory skills.

The aims of reading, writing and thinking were established through the celebration of books at the event.