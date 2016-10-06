Fancy Dress Competition held for HKG in Fravashi Academy

NASHIK A fancy dress competition was held in the Pre- Primary Section of Fravashi Academy for HKG Section A,B and C.

The children were dressed very innovatively and they spoke with great confidance. Parents showed their creativity to the fullest.

This kind of platform helps the child to overcome the fear and perform in front of an audience.

The judges for the occasion were Mrs.Roshani Jategaonkar and Mrs. Sonia Tara. The judges were extremely impressed by the performance.

The Supervisor of the Section Mrs.Neha Meghrajani appreciated all the participants. The judges were felicitated with a token of love and the day was enjoyed by one and all.