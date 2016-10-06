Fire fighting lessons for Wisdom children

Nashik: Managing and containing disaster is essential step to lessen the damage of life and properties during such emergencies.

As a step towards training the children to face the disaster of fire break-out without getting panicky, Wisdom High International School ICSE/ CIE took their 8th std. students to Fire Fighting Station located near Sarda Circle.

The students were given introductory lessons in fighting a fire by Mr. Mahajan, who is in charge of the Station.

He took special efforts and gave students important practical tips and explained the methodology to be followed during rescue operations. It gave students a new confidence to deal with any such eventuality.