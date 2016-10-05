Reservation for NMC wards; Rehearsals for draw of lots to be held today

Nashik: The draw of lots to decide reservations for the first phase in next year’s municipal elections for Nashik Municipal Corporation will be held on Friday (Oct. 7) at 11 am in Kalidas auditorium. Reservations for 122 seats in 31 wards will be declared in it. Rehearsals for this will be conducted today (Oct. 5).

Following declaration by the State Election Commission to conduct municipal elections for 11 Municipal Corporations in the state in February-March 2017, the election department has started the due process in the concerned Municipal Corporations at local level. It is being stated that the State Election Commission has ratified the report prepared by the core committee which has been formed to prepare proposed ward structuring and reservation. The truth about this will become clear on the day of draw of lots. NMC administration will declare reservations for 29 wards having four seats each and two wards having two seats each, amounting to total 122 seats in 31 wards through the draw of lots on Friday. The rehearsals for this will be conducted today at 10 am in Kalidas auditorium. The planning for this will be finalised then in presence of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

The seats which will be reserved for scheduled castes, tribes category, other backward class category and women category, will be declared through the draw of lots on Friday. A joint map of all wards and separate maps of all the wards will be kept at Kalidas auditorium for the citizens on the day, so they can view them. Citizens can watch all the proceedings on the projector screen. The ward number which will be declared during the draw of lots will be seen on the projector screen and it will be declared on the loudspeaker. This draw of lots will be conducted in two phases. Transparent drums will be used in the method and school children will pick up the chits.

In the draw of lots, total 18 seats for the scheduled caste category have been fixed as per population percentage. The seats will be fixed as per descending order of the population percentage of the scheduled caste category. In addition, total 9 seats for the scheduled tribes category have also been fixed as per the population percentage. These seats will also be fixed as per descending orders of the population percentage of the scheduled tribes.

In addition, 27% seats (33 seats) of the total number of NMC members have been reserved for backward category. Total 31 seats (one in each ward) will be fixed. Thereafter two seats which are left will be fixed in those wards where three seats are unreserved. Two seats out of them will be reserved through the draw of lots. In this way, following fixing of the seats for scheduled caste category, scheduled tribes category and other backward class category, seats for women belonging to each category will be fixed then.