Passing out parade of 114th batch at MPA today

Nashik : The passing out parade of 114th batch of trainee PSIs who have completed their training at Maharashtra Police Academy here is taking place today (Oct. 5) at 8 am on MPA’s main parade ground on Trimbak Road.

State Director General of Police Satish Mathur and the Additional Director General of Police (training, spl squad) and former Police Commissioner of Nashik S Jagannathan will be present as the chief guests.

184 males and 53 females, amounting to total 237 trained PSIs will join the police service from this 114th batch.

Eight males and six females, amounting to total 14 trainees from 25th batch of DySPs who are on probation will also be there. In addition, 2 male superintendents, 3 DySPs and 2 women trainees from first batch of the state excise department will join the service.