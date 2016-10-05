Review meet in presence of MP Sule today

Nashik: The leader of Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule is arriving on a tour of Nashik today (Oct. 5) and the meetings of NCP women’s wing, girls wing, youth wing and office bearers will be conducted in her presence. She will also attend onion conference to be held at Satana.

The meeting of the girls wing will be held at 10 am in Rashtrawadi Bhavan, whereas joint meeting of Nashik city and district women’s wing will be held at 10.30 am. Regional president of the women’s wing Chitra Wagh will also take part in the tour.