Satellite technology to be used for tree census

Nashik: The tender process conducted by Nashik Municipal Corporation regarding tree census in the city has been completed and administration has approved the tender seeking 8.55 paise per tree, out of the two tenders it received. It has tabled the proposal regarding the tree census before standing committee for its approval.

The NMC had conducted the tree census in 2006. At that time it had come to light that there were 19 lakh trees in the city. The number of trees in the city is likely to have risen to around 20-25 lakh in last 10 years, but considering the expansion of the city in last few years, there aren’t enough trees to meet environmental needs. With rising urbanisation, there has been reduction in tree plantation and proper care of these trees too has not been taken.

Last year, considering the large number of trees which were obstructing road widening work for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, court had permitted NMC to remove these trees, albeit with some terms and conditions. One of these was to carry out a census of the trees.

On this backdrop, NMC completed the tender process regarding the tree census recently. The administration approved the tender of Terragon Terragon company. The proposal has now been sent to the standing committee for its approval. If this proposal gets approval in the standing committee meeting, work order will be issued to the company.

The census of the trees will be done using satellite technology. All the trees having 4” trunk and above will be counted and number will be put on the counted trees. This work will be started soon.