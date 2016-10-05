58 trees axed without permission

Nashik: When Nashik Municipal Corporation is involved in tree plantation activity to maintain the environment in the city, it has come to light that 58 trees were axed in Datar Farm in Gangapur Road area without any permission. Following a complaint by the NMC about this, a case has been registered by Gangapur police.

The NMC is axing dangerous trees in the city. According to court order, a work to replant 21,000 trees is going on to maintain the environment in the city.

On this backdrop, NMC got information that around 58 trees were axed on September 30 in Datar Farm in Gangapur Road area without any permission. Accordingly, superintendent of garden department Mahesh Tiwari got confirmation of the news. The complaint in the name of employee from the garden department Ramesh Arjun Gaikwad (resident of Borgadh, Mhasrul) was sent to the Gangapur police.

Police then filed the case against Bhalchandra Vasudev Datar (resident of Datar Farm, Gangapur Road, Nashik) under Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act and is investigating further into the case.