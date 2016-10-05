Nashik: Garudzep Pratisthan which is involved in various social, educational, cu ltural and environmental activities has organised a special experience sharing programme on Kailas Manas Sarovar Trek. Ratan Bhavsar, ex-executive engineer of MSEDCL will talk on the subject.

The program is scheduled to take place at Senior Citizen Hall, near Nashik hospital, Nav Shakti Chowk, Bhabhanagar on Saturday (Oct 8) at 4.30 pm. Dr. Sandip Bhanose is cordinating the talk on behalf of Garudzep Pratisthan.