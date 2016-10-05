Requests for transfer of police get delayed

Nashik: The requests for transfer of 103 police inspectors in the state have got delayed due to upcoming municipal, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

The police inspectors who are working at various places across the state had filed applications with the administration department of police administration between June 6 and August 30 requesting for transfer to other places, but these requests for transfer were refused over administrative reasons.

Special Inspector General (admin) Rajkumar Vhatkar made it clear that application for transfer on request will not be accepted till general elections slated to take place next year. Out of the police inspectors who had filed their applications for transfer on request, nine were interested in coming to Nashik, whereas one police inspector was interested in leaving Nashik.

Total 103 police inspectors had filed applications for transfer to places of their choice. Accordingly, these inspectors took efforts for their transfers. The administration department held discussions for this. Situation of vacant posts, number of officials and requirement, seriousness of the reason behind the request for transfer and service duration of the concerned officials were taken into consideration, but as these norms were not applicable for the places the applicants wanted, their applications were rejected.

In addition, it has been decided that application for transfer on request should not be considered till next year’s elections, barring exceptional cases.

Meanwhile, nine police inspectors from Thane, Washim, Nagpur, Mumbai, Aurangabad and Hingoli districts had filed their applications and demanded transfer to Nashik district, whereas police inspector Phooldas Yadav Bhoye, who is interested in serving at Brihanmumbai had filed his application for this. In addition, police inspector Pralhad Narayanrao Jagtap, who is currently working at Brihanmumbai, had filed his application to get voluntary retirement or transfer to Pune city or Pune rural police.