New Era English School shines in Karate Competition

NASHIK : Nashik District Karate Competition was organised by World Funokashi Shotokan Karate Association in Fravashi Academy School, Nashik. Overall 400 students participated in the same. Students of New Era English School done a great job in the field of Kata, Kumite and bagged various medals in it.

Students who got medals are as follow: Arnav Bharadwaj – 2 gold; Sarvesh Nerkar – 2 gold; Suyash Jaybhave – 1 bronze; Manish Shimpi – 1 gold, 1 bronze; Chintan Mehta – 1 gold, 1 bronze; Darshan Kale – 2 gold; Pratik Shirsath – 1 gold, 1 bronze; Soham Nerkar – 2 gold; Yash Thube – 1 gold, 1 bronze; Harsh Jaybhave – 1 silver; Arya Sonar – 1 gold, 1 bronze; Bhagyashri Mathura – 2 bronze; Akanksha Choudhari – 2 gold; Arpita Rudre – 1 gold, 1 silver, Shreya Patel – 1 silver, 1 bronze; Nupur Bhardwaj – 2 gold and Sakshi Pawar – 1 gold, 1 silver.

All the students were well trained by the karate teacher of the school Bharati Kayastha. Students were congratulated by the headmistress, teachers and non-teaching staff.