Executive body of MNS students wing declared

Nashik: Regional president Aditya Shirodkar declared Nashik city, district and taluka executive bodies of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena students wing as per orders of party chief Raj Thackeray.

Mahesh Patil and Nikhil Sagale have been appointed district chiefs, whereas Sagar Dube has been appointed Dindori Lok Sabha constituency chief. Sumit Chavan has been appointed vice chief of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Pandurang Shelke, Namdev Borade and Sanjay Gite have been appointed general secretaries. Nilesh Salwe and Atul Ghate have been appointed secretaries.

Shyam Deshmukh has been appointed Bhagur city chief, whereas Sudhir Waje has been appointed Deolali Camp chief. Girish Kasbe has been appointed Pimpalgon chief and Mayur Jadhav has been appointed Kalvan chief.

Adarsh Chakle has been appointed Yeola chief. Prathamesh Purkar, Rohit Kulkarni, Sanjay Joshi, Vinayak Shahane, Shailesh Wadje and Suraj Bodke have been appointed city general secretaries.