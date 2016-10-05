Navratrotsav: Police gives permission to 487 mandals

Nashik: The police administration has given permission to 487 mandals in the city for navratrotsav. 123 are big mandals, whereas 325 are small and 39 are premium mandals.

These mandals organise dandiya and garba along with installation of idol of Goddess. In addition, many mandals organise various competitions and give prizes. Police administration has urged the mandals to follow the High Court rules in this period.

The Supreme Court has imposed ban on DJ during Ganeshotsav and Navratrotsav to prevent noise pollution. It has also fixed the noise limit. It has also issued orders to the district administration to take care that there is no noise pollution in silent zones. For this, orders have been issued to municipal corporations, police and regional officials of state pollution board.

On this backdrop, police has imposed terms and conditions on the mandals while giving permission to them. Police have sound test equipment to check the noise. With this it is possible to take action against mandals found breaching the noise limit set by the Supreme Court. Earlier, action was taken against 34 Ganesh mandals. In addition, police asked the mandals to take care about safety.