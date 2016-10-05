Gems of Guru Gobind Singh polytechnic shine in Paper Presentation competition

Nashik : To develop and sharpen the skills among polytechnic students, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Mumbai organizes and sponsors Technical Paper Present Competitions every year. This year, such competitions have been organized for Aurangabad and Nagpur region. The students of Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic took active part in such competitions.

Kalyani Mandekar and Vishal Patra, third year students of Electrical Engineering, Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic, have been awarded the first prize of Rs. 7,500/- along with trophy and certificate in Technical Paper Present Competition held at Sandip Polytechnic. They presented their paper on the topic ‘Net Metering’ under the guidance of Prof. Sunil More, HOD of Electrical Department.

In another Paper Presentation Competition held at S S Patil’s Institute of Technology, Chopda, third year students of Electronics and Telecommunication engineering Kiran Bele and Darshana Mohadkar secured third prize of Rs.1500/- along with trophy and certificate. Their topic was ‘Agricultural Automation’. They received the guidance from Prof. Sushma Kolhe, HOD of E & Tc Dept. and Prof. Sagar Vetal.

Guru Gobind Singh’s Foundation CEO S Permindur Singh and Principal Puneet Duggal congratulated all the winners for their glorious success.