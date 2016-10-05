Rasbihari organizes field visit to Borgad

Nashik : As a part of biodiversity unit, Rasbihari International School students from grade Vth visited Borgad Conservation Reserve to find out the practices that are followed to take care of various living things to support their habitat and sustain it.

The students inquired about the different plants, their uses and its importance for the biodiversity. The students collected information about different birds and knowing about their habitats. The guide for the field visit Mr. Raha informed the students about various practices and the steps that are taken for the conservation of wild life.

The trip proved to be fruitful for the students for listing down the various ways in which they can protect the biodiversity.

Mr. Raha also shared some of the positive and negative impact of the human being on the environment.