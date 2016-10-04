OBCs, Bhujbal supporters take out silent march

Nashik

Notwithstanding the rains, over one lakh people, including members of OBC communities and supporters of jailed NCP leader and former state Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, took part in a silent march here yesterday.

The march was taken out in support of Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, who is in jail since March after the Enforcement Directorate filed a case of money laundering against him and some members of his family.

The march began at 12.30 pm from Tapovan before the scheduled time, after garlanding the images of Mahatma Phule, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Girls and women were at the forefront of the march, whereas senior citizens, agitators and political leaders were behind them.

Agitators wore ‘I am Bhujbal’ printed caps and held yellow flags with the picture of Bhujbal. They also carried placards condemning the arrest of Bhujbal.

Citizens from various parts of the country took part in the march. Citizens from outside started arriving at Tapovan since 7 am.

Some agitators arrived from Gujarat and Bihar states. Arrangement of stay for outsiders was made at Sant Janardan Swami ashram.

Breakfast and drinking water had also been arranged.

The facility of drinking water, medical service and ambulance was also made available at various places on the route.

The march passed through Old Adgaon Naka, Katya Maruti temple, Nimani, Panchavati, Malegaon Stand, Victoria bridge, Ravivar Karanja and via MG Road reached the district collectorate.

Meanwhile, women offered garlands to the statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Panchavati. Volunteers on large scale were deployed on the entire route of the march.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde arrived late. NCP leader Jitendra Avhad, MLC Jayant Jadhav, MLA Pankaj Bhujbal, Tukaram Dighole, V N Naik education institute’s Kondaji Avhad, district chief of Samata Parishad Balasaheb Kardak, district chief Ravindra Pagar, NMC opposition leader Kavita Kardak and Ambadas Khaire were among those present.

Avhad said they are not opposed to the demand of reservation by the Marathas, but it should not cut into the existing OBC quota.

After the march, a delegation submitted a memorandum of demands to the District Collector, in which it was alleged that Bhujbal, who was “fully cooperating” with the probe agency, has been “framed” by his enemies who were “jealous” of his political rise.