District receives 609 mm of rain in a day

Nashik: Nashik district is receiving rain since last three consecutive days after starting of navratrotsav. 609 mm rainfall was recorded during the day yesterday.

As a result, irrigation department now has to discharge water from 14 dams. Vegetable, soybean, corn, tur and groundnut crops are likely to suffer due to this rain.

Every taluka in the district as well as Nashik city witnessed heavy or light rain since Sunday night.

The district received light drizzles on October 1 and 2, but since Sunday night, rain continued to pour down.

Rivers and nullahs were flooded due to this. Some areas witnessed crop loss and damage to houses.

Total 20 mm of rain was recorded in Nashik taluka yesterday. Igatpuri had 24 mm of rain, whereas Dindori received 54 mm of rain.

There was 68 mm of rain at Peth and Trimbakeshwar received 2 mm rainfall. Malegaon recorded 20 mm of rain, whereas Nandgaon recorded 54 mm. Chandwad got 40 mm of rain, whereas Kalvan received 50 mm rainfall. Baglan got 40 mm of rain.

Surgana witnessed 31 mm rainfall. Deola received 41 mm of rain, whereas Niphad witnessed 42 mm rainfall. Sinnar had 39 mm rainfall and Yeola received 30 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, water level in 23 small and large dams in the district has increased again. The storage capacity of district dams is 65,814 MCFt. Currently, the dams have 59,320 MCFt of water stock. Thus there is 90% water stock in the dams.