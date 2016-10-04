Cleanliness week inaugurated in the city

Nashik: Mayor Ashok Murtadak inaugurated the cleanliness week under Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Maharashtra Mission (urban) in NMC area.

The week is being observed till October 8. Mayor Ashok Murtadak, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, office bearers and officials swept the area near parking lot at the entrance of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan to inaugurate the week.

The next programme took place near reception cell inside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. Marathi actor Chinmay Udgirkar who has been appointed as NMC health ambassador, Ashok Dudhare, Mahajan brothers, Prasad Pawar and Praful Sawant were given citations as health brand ambassadors.

Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, Additional Municipal Commissioner Anil Chavan, Kishore Borde, house leader Surekha Bhosale, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Haribhau Phadol, Vijay Pagar, DT Gotise, RM Bahiram, Rohidas Dorkulkar, city engineer Sunil Khune, superintending engineer U B Pawar, fire brigade chief Anil Mahajan, health officer Dr. Vijay Dekate, superintendent (garden) Mahesh Tiwari, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Santosh Thakre, all officials and employees were present. Kavita Raut, Chinmay Udgirkar, Dr. Hitendra Mahajan, Dr. Mahendra Mahajan, Rajesh Sawant, Praful Sawant, Shishir Shinde, Prasad Pawar and Ashok Dudhare have been selected to spread message of cleanliness to the citizens in NMC area under the Swachh Bharat Mission.