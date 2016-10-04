Vehicle vandalised at Indiranagar

Indiranagar: Unidentified miscreants vandalised the four-wheeler of former Shiv Sena metropolitan chief and husband of corporator Vandana Birari, Devanand Birari on the first night of navratrotsav.

Banners erected by Sahyadri Mitra Mandal, sponsored by former corporator Amol Jadhav were also torn down by the miscreants.

On the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections, navratrotsav is being celebrated amidst much enthusiasm this time.

Following ghat sthapana (installation of earthen pot) and Dandiya Raas Garba on Saturday, Birari had reached home around 2 am by his four-wheeler (MH 15 DC 4815).

Some unidentified miscreants smashed the rear window shield of the four-wheeler around 2.30 am when it was parked in the parking lot.

They also vandalised the vehicle. Birari filed a complaint in connection with this at Indiranagar police station and demanded immediate action against the miscreants.

Meanwhile, banners erected by Rane Nagar-based Sahyadri Mitra Mandal were also torn down by the miscreants.

Founder president of the Mandal Amol Jadhav is former Congress corporator and office bearer, whereas Devanand Birari is Shiv Sena office bearer.

Family relations have been created between both of them recently and Amol Jadhav will join Shiv Sena soon. On the backdrop of this, the miscreants did this, speculate the citizens of the area.