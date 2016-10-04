Decision to conduct state level atrocity act awareness conference in Nashik

Nashik: There is misconception on large scale in society about atrocity act which is for protection of dalits.

The demand to reform the act has come forward because of this. There is a need to create awareness about it. In a joint meeting of various dalit and tribal organisations, it was decided to conduct a state level atrocity awareness conference in Nashik soon.

Representatives of various associations and organisations from across the district were present for the meeting held at government rest house.

Since last few days, a demand is being made through Maratha Morcha to reform the atrocity act.

On this backdrop, a programme will be organised where experts will provide their guidance on ‘Is atrocity act really stringent?’, ‘Whether it is being used effectively’ and ‘Who are misusing the act, if anyone is’?

Last week this type of conference was organised at Aurangabad. The meeting of various dalit and tribal associations and organisations was held to conduct the conference in Nashik.

Many tabled their views regarding organisation of the conference. Adivasi Vikas Parishad Lucky Jadhav stated that condition of tribal community in the state is still very bad today.

Financial, educational and social condition of the community is also very bad. Most people of the community are doing labour works to earn their living.

This community is still unaware about the atrocity act.

The condition of dalit and Bouddha community is similar. Despite this, voices are being raised against the act.

These communities have got some protection due to this act. Despite this there are plans to abolish it. There is a need to remove misconceptions about the act and its strict implementation, he added.

Dalit, Adivasi Sanghatana president Anil Athawale said that atrocity act is there in entire country.

Though there is no discussion about its misuse in any part of the country, how then is it taking place in Maharashtra? There is a need to go to its origin.

Dalit community should fight intellectually, instead of counter march. As these issues are being raised to create communal divide, dalit and tribal communities should neglect these and come forward for intellectual fight, he urged.

Former corporator Deepchand Donde, Rahul Tuplondhe, Balasaheb Shinde, Deepak Doke and others also expressed their views.

It was stated that date and timing of the conference will be fixed soon after proper planning.