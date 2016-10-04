Recruitment on fake documents Accused shifted to central prison

Nashik Road: The Upnagar police had arrested suspects from Delhi and Nepal 15 days back in connection with recruitment on fake documents in artillery centre here two and half months back.

When they were produced in court, they were shifted to the central prison.

After police took the three suspects in their custody from Delhi, they were brought to Nashik Road.

The court at that time had ordered to keep them in police custody till October 1. As term of their police custody came to an end, they were produced in the court again.

The court remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days. They have been shifted to the central prison then.

The Upnagar police had arrested 12 persons so far in connection with this and one retired army colonel is among them.

The suspects submitted fake documents for joining the Artillery Centre.

The police took Manbir Singh (28), Prabas Kumar, Hariom Sharma and Pavankumar into their custody from Delhi 15 days back.