Swachhata Abhiyan conducted at Deolali Camp

Deolali Camp: Marking the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, as many as 500 students of Dr. Gujar Subhash high school conducted Swachhata Abhiyan at 14 places in Deolali Camp area.

Secretary of the society Ratan Chawala and headmaster Bansilal Gadilohar garlanded the images of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in the morning.

The cleanliness drive was started thereafter. It was urged that everyone should clean five metres of the area where they reside.

Smita Majumdar, all teachers and non-teaching staff were present.

The students from junior college conducted the drive at Deolali Camp police station, cantonment board hospital, Deolali railway station and cantonment board office.

Teachers and students from Hindi and English departments conducted the cleanliness drive at new and old bus stand, Puj Sindhi Panchayat hall, Jhulelal temple, Gurudwara, Laxmi Narayan temple, old age home, Khanderao temple area, Yog Kendra (diamond cottage) and Renuka Devi temple area.

Society president Sachin Chafekar, working president Navin Gurnani, Vinod Chawla and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, CEO-incharge of the cantonment board and office superintendent Umesh Gorwadkar garlanded images of both Gandhi and Shastri at the board office.

Superintendent (health) S V Bhatkale, Yuvraj Magar and employees conducted the cleanliness drive in the area.