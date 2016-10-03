Health check-up campaign by NMC inaugurated

Nashik: The health check up campaign by Nashik Municipal Corporation was inaugurated at Vidyaniketan school no. 8 in Satpur on Saturday.

The health of students in the school was checked and Mayor Ashok Murtadak gave health cards to the students.

Mayor Abhishek Krishna, Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh, women and child welfare committee chairperson Usha Ahire, Additional Municipal Commissioner Anil Chavan, Kishore Borde, office bearers, corporators and officials were present.

The health of 34,977 students from municipal schools and 13,500 students from anganwadis will be checked.

6 squads of doctors, pharmacists and nurses from municipal school will check the students’ health.

If students are suffering from minor ailment, they will be treated immediately, whereas those students suffering from serious or physical disability will be treated in the hospitals recognised under Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandai Yojana.

Information about the students’ health will be registered in the health card after this campaign.

One health card will be kept with education department, whereas one will be kept with parents. Following this campaign the health of students will be checked every year.