Silent protest march in Bhujbal’s support today

Nashik: All the preparations for a huge silent march, that will be taken out today (Oct. 3) in protest against the “vindictive” detention of former state Minister Chhagan Bhujbal in the alleged disproportionate assets case by the state government have been completed. Around 10 lakh supporters will be present for the march, claimed the organisation committee.

The march will be taken out from Tapovan to the district collectorate. This march is not against anybody and it is only to protest the injustice against our leader, it has been declared. Various institutes and organisations have given their support to the march.

The march will begin from Laxmi Narayan temple in Tapovan at 10 am and will pass through Chavan Farm, Athvan Lawns, Tapovan Corner, ice factory, Katya Maruti temple, Old Adgaon Naka, Nimani bus stand, Panchavati Karanja, Malegaon bus stand, Ravivar Karanja, Red Cross signal, M G Road, Meher signal and will culminate at the district collectorate.

The arrangement of drinking water and break fast for agitators has been made at various places on the route.

Sound system has been installed on the stretch from Tapovan to Janardan Swami ashram, CBS to Meher signal and M G Road to Red Cross.

In addition, there will be five separate mobile vans having the sound system. Girl-students, girls, women, students, senior citizens, other male agitators and senior office bearers from the community will be at forefront of the march, whereas a team of volunteers will be at the end to do cleanliness work.

Meanwhile, parking arrangement for vehicles has been made at Sadhugram, Tapovan, Nilgiri Bag, Aurangabad Road and near Maruti Wafers, Kannamwar bridge. MSRTC will also ply additional buses to return to Tapovan.