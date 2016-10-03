Nashik gets 18 new DySPs

Nashik: 104 police officials of DySP or ACP grade in the state have been transferred. 17 new DySPs will arrive in Maharashtra Police Academy, whereas 1 DySP will arrive in rural police headquarter. Total 18 DySPS will arrive in the district.

The state home ministry issued transfer orders of the DySP or ACPs. Ashok Mahadev Dhekne from Ahmednagar is arriving at Nashik rural police headquarter, whereas Rajendra Waman Sasane from Pune will arrive at detection training school in Maharashtra Police Academy.

Prakash Keshav Ekbote from Brihanmumbai will come to Nashik civil defence force branch.

Vijaykumar Abu Sawant (Pune city); Kundlik Vyankatrao Nigde (Brihanmumbai); Duttatray Bhikaji Nighot (state intelligence); Ravindranath Laxmanrao Pawar (Brihanmumbai); Namrata Nitin Alkanure (state intelligence); Arundhati Arun Rane (Brihanmumbai); Sangita Pravin Patil (Brihanmumbai); Shakuntala Mahadev Metri (Brihanmumbai); Megha Damodar Kamalakar (Marol training centre); Ashok Shravan Patil (Aurangabad city); Uttam Rajaram Shelke (Thane city); Subhash Shripat Aniruddha (Pune city); Shankar Ramchandra Jirge (Solapur city); Anilkumar Nivrutti Lambate (Ahmednagar); Mallikarjun Dhamanna Surwase (Solapur training centre); Rajendrakumar Baliram Shende (Sangli training centre) and Milind Bhikaji Khetale (Brihanmumbai) are other DySPs who will join Maharashtra Police Academy.