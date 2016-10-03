Leadership and learning are important to be successful: Dr Bhanose

Nashik: The mark of a great man is one who knows when to set aside the important things in order to accomplish the vital ones.

The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things, thus expressed industrial kirtankar and management guru Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

BBN-PCMC on the eve of its 100th meet had organised a special programme at Veer Savarkar Sadan.

Veteran actor Sharad Ponkshe was the chief guest. Dr. Narendra Vaidya, Anjali Sahastrabuddhe and Satish Acharya were given special award for their professional contribution.

The event was compered by Sharmila Mahajan. Jitendra Kulkarni, Utkarsha Kulkarni, D B Joshi, Ravi Kulkarni, Sunil Khole and Ganesh Taksale coordinated the event.

Sharad Ponkshe in his speech said that Samarth Ramdas was a great management guru. Vote of thanks were proposed by Anil Pimprikar.

Nitin Kulkarni, Vinayak Joshi and more than 250 businessmen members of the BBN-PCNC attended the event.