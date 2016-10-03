SFHS Rane Nagar celebrates World Tourism Day

Nashik : SFHS Rane Nagar Nashik had celebrated the World Tourism day. The programme started with the special assembly conducted by the students of Std VIIIth.

In this assembly students were told about the importance of cultures and traditions adopted in India and thereby interest of various tourists who actually visit from foreign country to India.

Various activities related to the World Tourism Day were held such as for Std Vth – State food was displayed to learn about the flavour and taste of various food related to states.

Students from Std VI worn costumes displaing the culture of the state. Projects on tourist destinations in various states were given to students of Std. Vth to Std. VIIIth.

Students of Std IXth and Xth prepared PPT on Maharashtra and students from Std VIIIth on Rajasthan.

All these activities and programme were conducted on behalf of chairman Dr. Augustine Pinto, director Grace Pinto, headmaster, supervisor teachers and all the students.