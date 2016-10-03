Rasbihari celebrates ‘Thanks Giving Week’

Nashik : ‘Thanksgiving Day’ was originally celebrated as a day of giving thanks for the blessing of the harvest of the preceding year.

‘Thanksgiving’ is celebrated on the second Monday of October in Canada and on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States.

Several other places around the world observe similar celebrations. But gradually it is celebrated to express attitude of gratitude towards whomsoever a person wants to express it to.

Although Thanksgiving has historical roots in religious and cultural traditions, it has long been celebrated in a secular manner as well.

On the basis of these aspects, Rasbihari International School celebrated ‘Thanks giving week’ with great pomp.

Students expressed their gratitude (thanks) towards their parents, teachers, martyrs, friends etc. for being helpful and supportive.

Students also made a ‘Thank you wall’ and wrote the Thank You notes for the people to whom they are grateful.